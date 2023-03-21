Share:

FAISALABAD - Additional District & Sessions Judge Tariq Ayub awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Batala Colony police station.

According to the prosecution, accused Abdul Jab­bar along with his accomplices Abdul Ghaffar and Ali Raza had killed their rival Muhammad Hasnain and inflected serious injuries to Muhammad Asghar and Akbar Ali over a property dispute last year. Af­ter observing evidences and witnesses, the court awarded capital punishment to accused Abdul Jab­bar and directed him to pay a fine of Rs.500,000.