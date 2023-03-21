FAISALABAD - Additional District & Sessions Judge Tariq Ayub awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Batala Colony police station.
According to the prosecution, accused Abdul Jabbar along with his accomplices Abdul Ghaffar and Ali Raza had killed their rival Muhammad Hasnain and inflected serious injuries to Muhammad Asghar and Akbar Ali over a property dispute last year. After observing evidences and witnesses, the court awarded capital punishment to accused Abdul Jabbar and directed him to pay a fine of Rs.500,000.