RAWALPINDI - Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema presided over district peace committee meeting here on Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Nausheen Asrar, President Anjuman Tajaran Rawalpindi Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Syed Izhar Hussain Bukhari, Shaukat Jafari, Tahir Taj Bhatti, Maulana Usman Ghani, etc. Other eminent scholars participated. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema said that security and price of essential items will be ensured during Ramadan.

He said that due to encroachments, the flow of traffic is badly affected, along with the traffic plan, an operation will be conducted against encroachments. The work against encroachments is going on at 6 points of the city including Murree Road, Iqbal Road, Liaquat Road, College Road, commercial market and China market. The Deputy Commissioner said that the rates of vegetables and fruits are determined on a daily basis and implementation of the fixed prices will be ensured in all cases. He said that the prices of vegetables and fruits will be determined in collaboration with the Islamabad administration. He said that the district administration is taking all possible steps to supply free flour. There will be no compromise on the quality of flour