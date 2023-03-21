Share:

KHYBER - Doctors and paramedics at Landi Kotal District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) resigned on Monday under the banner of the Grand Health Alliance (GHA) in protest of a lack of facilities, nonpayment of their share of hospital funds, and corruption in the health centre.

Protestors tied black ribbons around their hands and shut down laboratories, x-rays, and ultrasounds in protest, even though outdoor patient departments (OPDs) and emergency rooms were open to treat patients, according to hospital sources. Speaking on the occasion, Alliance chairman Dr Awais and President Mujeeb Afridi stated that granting the paramedical staff a fair share of the hospital fund was their legal right, but the Medical Superintendent (MS) refused to pay them, which was an injustice to them.