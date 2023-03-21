Share:

An Anti-Terrorism Court has approved the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leaders Mian Aslam Iqbal, Qasim Zaman and Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Admin Judge Abhar Gul Khan heard the bail plea in cases of vandalism in Zaman Park, interference in state affairs and throwing petrol bombs on the police.

Their counsel submitted before the court that his clients have no role in the case. They were willing to take part in court proceedings against them but feared that police might arrest them.

The court granted them interim bail and barred police from arresting them till March 28.

It may be recalled that Shadman police registered a case against the PTI leaders.