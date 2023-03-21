Share:

FAISALABAD - Additional District & Session Judge Muhammad Azfar Khan has con­victed a drug trafficker involved in a narcotics case of Chak Jhumra po­lice station.

As per prosecution, the police had booked a drug pusher, Nawaz, after recovering more than one kilogram narcotics from his possession some time ago.

Deciding the case, the learned judge awarded 10 years imprison­ment to accused Nawaz and direct­ed him to pay a fine of Rs.100,000, otherwise, the convict would have to undergo an additional imprison­ment if he failed to pay fine.