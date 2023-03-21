Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Meteoro­logical Department (PMD) on Monday forecast dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province dur­ing the next 24 hours. The minimum and maximum temperatures were re­corded during the previ­ous day in Karachi 32-34 degrees centigrade, Hy­derabad 30-32 degrees centigrade, Sukkur 28-30 degrees centigrade, Thatta 32-34 degrees centigrade, Mohenjodaro 29-31 de­grees centigrade, Dadu 28-30 degrees centigrade, Mithi 34-36 degrees cen­tigrade, and in Nawabshah 31-33 degrees centigrade. However, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.