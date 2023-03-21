Share:

Pakistan, the world’s fifth most populous country and the third most populous in Asia, is currently facing a significant eco­nomic crisis. In January 2022, the Pakistani rupee was valued at 176 against the US dollar, but as of Feb­ruary 2023, it is valued at 269, marking a 53 percent deprecia­tion. This has resulted in a loom­ing food security crisis as inflation has reached historic levels. The World Bank has revised Pakistan’s growth predictions for the current fiscal year from 4 percent (June 2021) to 2 percent due to the chal­lenging economic conditions.

Pakistan’s total reserves were estimated to be $22.03 billion in 2016 but dropped to $11.84 bil­lion in 2018 before rising again to $21 billion in 2022. However, this has now decreased to a disas­trous $8.74 billion, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The inflation rate in Pakistan has also increased significantly, from 24.5% in December to 27.6% in January 2023.

Political instability and poor government policies are contrib­uting to the economic breakdown in the country. Without address­ing these issues, the situation could worsen.

To address this economic cri­sis, the major sectors of the econ­omy need to be restructured, in­cluding the trade sector, energy sector, labor productivity, and hu­man capital formation. Improving the energy sector could reduce the dependence on foreign oil im­ports if the country utilized its Sui gas resources, which would be more beneficial for the economy. The government should also focus more on increasing exports rath­er than imports, which would help to reduce the cash outflows of the country and lead to an apprecia­tion in the Pakistani rupee.

Meanwhile, investing in hu­man capital formation is crucial to increasing labour productivi­ty. Such reforms would promote growth and improvements that could be observed in macroeco­nomic variables. The government must take action to diagnose the problems in the economy and ad­dress them effectively.

SHAHID NASEER,

Balochistan.