Pakistan, the world’s fifth most populous country and the third most populous in Asia, is currently facing a significant economic crisis. In January 2022, the Pakistani rupee was valued at 176 against the US dollar, but as of February 2023, it is valued at 269, marking a 53 percent depreciation. This has resulted in a looming food security crisis as inflation has reached historic levels. The World Bank has revised Pakistan’s growth predictions for the current fiscal year from 4 percent (June 2021) to 2 percent due to the challenging economic conditions.
Pakistan’s total reserves were estimated to be $22.03 billion in 2016 but dropped to $11.84 billion in 2018 before rising again to $21 billion in 2022. However, this has now decreased to a disastrous $8.74 billion, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The inflation rate in Pakistan has also increased significantly, from 24.5% in December to 27.6% in January 2023.
Political instability and poor government policies are contributing to the economic breakdown in the country. Without addressing these issues, the situation could worsen.
To address this economic crisis, the major sectors of the economy need to be restructured, including the trade sector, energy sector, labor productivity, and human capital formation. Improving the energy sector could reduce the dependence on foreign oil imports if the country utilized its Sui gas resources, which would be more beneficial for the economy. The government should also focus more on increasing exports rather than imports, which would help to reduce the cash outflows of the country and lead to an appreciation in the Pakistani rupee.
Meanwhile, investing in human capital formation is crucial to increasing labour productivity. Such reforms would promote growth and improvements that could be observed in macroeconomic variables. The government must take action to diagnose the problems in the economy and address them effectively.
SHAHID NASEER,
Balochistan.