The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is set to announce its decision tomorrow, March 22nd, on the objections raised by Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding the show cause notice issued to them in the prohibited funding case.

The PTI previously objected to the authority of the secretary of ECP to issue show-cause notices in the case.

In addition, they filed a writ of cross-examination against the members of the scrutiny committee.

The last hearing in the prohibited funding case was held on December 20.