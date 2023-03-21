Share:

Earth is the birthplace of hu­man civilization thriving on the earth. However, the inhabit­ants of the earth have exploited its resources for their own ben­efit resulting in the rise of glob­al temperature. Growing climate chaos puts the future of the Earth in danger. As UN Chief said at the UN COP27 summit: “It is either a climate solidarity pack or a collec­tive suicide pack.”

Extreme heatwaves, drought, and devastating flooding have af­fected millions and cost billions this year. Intense heatwaves hap­pened throughout March and April in Pakistan and India which caused glaciers to soften. As a re­sult, GLOF (Glacier Lake Outpour­ing Floods) took place in Pakistan. Besides this, there was record-breaking rainfall in July and Au­gust which triggered horrible flooding in Pakistan. About 1,717 humans died, including 639 chil­dren and an extra 12,867 have been injured. Over 2.1 million peo­ple were out of homes. Pakistan contributes much less than 1% of world greenhouse emissions, however, is one of the locations ex­posed to climate change.

According to the UN, the devel­oped countries need to pay $100 billion in line with year to develop­ing countries as reparations how­ever they are now no longer con­tributing. The UN Chief said, “I am urging leaders at the highest level to take full part in COP27 and tell the world what climate action they will take nationally and globally.”

Growing climate change is an im­portant concern of our age and all of us need to pay a unique interest in the direction of this alarming alert. Otherwise, the time will be up.

SUNDAS MANZOOR,

Layyah