Earth is the birthplace of human civilization thriving on the earth. However, the inhabitants of the earth have exploited its resources for their own benefit resulting in the rise of global temperature. Growing climate chaos puts the future of the Earth in danger. As UN Chief said at the UN COP27 summit: “It is either a climate solidarity pack or a collective suicide pack.”
Extreme heatwaves, drought, and devastating flooding have affected millions and cost billions this year. Intense heatwaves happened throughout March and April in Pakistan and India which caused glaciers to soften. As a result, GLOF (Glacier Lake Outpouring Floods) took place in Pakistan. Besides this, there was record-breaking rainfall in July and August which triggered horrible flooding in Pakistan. About 1,717 humans died, including 639 children and an extra 12,867 have been injured. Over 2.1 million people were out of homes. Pakistan contributes much less than 1% of world greenhouse emissions, however, is one of the locations exposed to climate change.
According to the UN, the developed countries need to pay $100 billion in line with year to developing countries as reparations however they are now no longer contributing. The UN Chief said, “I am urging leaders at the highest level to take full part in COP27 and tell the world what climate action they will take nationally and globally.”
Growing climate change is an important concern of our age and all of us need to pay a unique interest in the direction of this alarming alert. Otherwise, the time will be up.
SUNDAS MANZOOR,
Layyah