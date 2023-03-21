Share:

Essay writing is a significant tool that is beneficial in many ways, especially during tough ex­aminations. It is known that sev­eral aspirants of the Central Supe­rior Services (CSS) fail the written portion of the exam due to difficul­ties with essay writing. Expressing ideas and selecting relevant points in a sentence can be challenging, leading many candidates to fail to qualify for the test.

Many candidates have highlight­ed that CSS exam questions are tough, and many areas of Paki­stan lack institutions that can ad­equately prepare aspirants for the exam. Those who fail to qual­ify for the exam are often poorly prepared and lack the necessary writing skills to succeed. However, many candidates have passed the exam thanks to their writing skills and the help of essays.

It is time for young students to focus on improving their composi­tion skills in preparation for com­petitive exams, and educational au­thorities must address the lack of institutions in many areas to pre­pare aspirants for the CSS exam. With better writing skills and proper guidance, candidates can improve their chances of success in the exam and achieve their goals.

SATTAR SAMAD,

Turbat.