Essay writing is a significant tool that is beneficial in many ways, especially during tough examinations. It is known that several aspirants of the Central Superior Services (CSS) fail the written portion of the exam due to difficulties with essay writing. Expressing ideas and selecting relevant points in a sentence can be challenging, leading many candidates to fail to qualify for the test.
Many candidates have highlighted that CSS exam questions are tough, and many areas of Pakistan lack institutions that can adequately prepare aspirants for the exam. Those who fail to qualify for the exam are often poorly prepared and lack the necessary writing skills to succeed. However, many candidates have passed the exam thanks to their writing skills and the help of essays.
It is time for young students to focus on improving their composition skills in preparation for competitive exams, and educational authorities must address the lack of institutions in many areas to prepare aspirants for the CSS exam. With better writing skills and proper guidance, candidates can improve their chances of success in the exam and achieve their goals.
SATTAR SAMAD,
Turbat.