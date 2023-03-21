Share:

The third round of the Pakistan-China Bilateral Political Con­sultations (BPC) in Beijing concluded positively, with both sides committing to broadening their partnership, particu­larly in extending the scope of CPEC.

Ever since 2013 when the project was first announced, the bi­lateral partnership between Pakistan and China has only in­creased in strength as a result of the cooperation in the realms of the economy, infrastructure, communication and development as a whole. However, this is not to say that the mega project has not seen its share of problems.

One of the biggest issues associated with CPEC has been the inces­sant delays and timeline mix-ups for the completion of projects un­der the CPEC umbrella. Of course, this is a common issue in projects in Pakistan, and CPEC is not immune to this either. It is hoped that the improved communication and coordination announced as a re­sult of this bilateral meet can help alleviate some of those concerns.

There have also been questions raised on the lack of transpar­ency around projects under CPEC, and perhaps it would help for the government to engage with projects more openly and in the public realm so that there is a greater impetus to finish projects on time and make sure everything is above board.

The meeting also touched upon bringing third parties into the project—this is a discussion that has taken place before, so it will be important to see how both Pakistan and China go about making this possible. The inclusion of Afghanistan and other regional part­ners has often been discussed, but without any specifics over how this will be operationalised. Ever since its inception, the idea be­hind CPEC has been to develop a regional route that helps benefit all members as much as possible. Adding more regions and states into the mix will only help improve cooperation and benefit all involved. Moving forward, it will be important to see how Pakistan and Chi­na bring third parties into the mix, and how quickly their inclusion can benefit the two allies and new entrants into the mega project.