Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry has warned that if party chief Imran Khan was banned, there would be a reaction no one had ever imagined.

Taking to twitter, former minister Fawad said that more than 500 PTI workers have been detained in the last two days.

He warned the “oppressors” to get ready for final push as people's patience is running out.

Fawad called the press release issued after the meeting of ruling alliance “ridiculous” and said attempts are being made to violate the rights of the people by convening a joint session of the “dummy” parliament.

He said a group has been imposed on the country after holding the constitution in abeyance. Masses pay no heed to the “terrified group” that is ruling country by force.