The federal government on Tuesday replaced Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Secretary (CS) Imdadullah Bosal with Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry.

KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali had approached the federal government to replace Bosal. Chaudhry, BPS 21, was serving as Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office before replacing Bosal, BPS 22. On the other hand, the establishment division directed Bosal to report.

Bosal served as the KP CS for two months. Meanwhile, the federal government also notified the appointment of Special Secretary Sayyed Ali Murtaza as Additional Federal Secretary for Interior.