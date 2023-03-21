Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Mon­day the foreign-funded campaign against the Pakistan Army and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir was intolerable.

“Under an organised conspiracy and hidden agenda, the prestigious institutions of the country are being criticized,” the chief minister said in statement. He said the ‘smear cam­paign’ launched from abroad against the institutions for vested interests was creating an unrest among the Pakistani nation, which was in fact fulfilling the anti-state elements.

The CM said the patriotic people of Balochistan strongly condemned such conspiracies as the Pakistan Army was the guarantor of security and stability of the country.