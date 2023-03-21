Share:

LAHORE - Federal Republic of Germany has proposed to start two new projects in Pakistan for promoting textile industry and enhancing employment through women empowerment. It was disclosed by a 3-member delegation of the German Development Organization GIZ (Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit) yesterday at a meeting with Farhan Aziz Khawaja, Chief Executive Officer of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA). The delegation comprised of GIZ Advisors Ms Nana Sikaba, Ms Anke Green and Muhammad Ubaid, Component Manager of GIZ Projects. From SMEDA Ms Nadia Jehangir Seth, General Manager Policy Panning and Ashfaq Ahmad, General Manager Central Support Division also attended the meeting. Ubaid told that a 3-year project started in the year 2021 to develop labor and environmental standards in Pakistan’s textile industry would be completed by end of the current year.

The project successfully aims at improving the competitiveness of the Pakistani textile and fashion industry of Pakistan in the world market by improving and enhancing labor and environmental standards, he said and informed that on successful completion of the aforementioned project government of Germany had decided to initiate two new projects; the one again for raising international standards of labor environment in textile industry and the other for promoting employment through women empowerment. These proposed projects may start in January next year and will be completed by the year 2026, he added.