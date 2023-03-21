Share:

LAHORE - Federal Republic Germany has pro­posed to start two new projects in Pakistan for promoting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) of textile industry and enhancing employment through women empowerment.

It was disclosed by a three-member delegation of the German Develop­ment Organization “GIZ (Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit) during a meeting with Farhan Aziz Khawaja, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Small and Medium Enter­prises Development Authority (SME­DA) here on Monday. The delegation comprised GIZ Advisors Ms. Nana Sikaba, Ms. Anke Green and Muham­mad Ubaid, Component Manager of GIZ Projects. From SMEDA Ms. Na­dia Jehangir Seth, General Manager Policy Panning and Ashfaq Ahmad, General Manager Central Support Di­vision attended the meeting.

Muhammad Ubaid said that a three-year project started in the year 2021 to develop labour and en­vironmental standards in Pakistan’s textile industry would be completed by end of the current year. The proj­ect successfully aimed at improving the competitiveness of Pakistani textile and fashion industry in the world market by improving and en­hancing labour and environmental standards, he added. He said that on successful completion of the afore­mentioned project government of Germany had decided to initiate two new projects; the one again for raising international standards of labour environment in textile indus­try and the other for promoting em­ployment through women empow­erment. These proposed projects might start in January next year and would be completed by year 2026.

Earlier, SMEDA Chief briefed the delegation about Pakistan govern­ment’s initiatives for women em­powerment. He informed that key area of the recent SME policy had taken concrete measures to ensure key role of women entrepreneur­ship in the economy. Further, SMEDA was also active in formulating an exclusive strategy for development of women entrepreneurship both at provincial and federal level, he add­ed. He said that SMEDA would focus to promote rural businesses in the coming years so as to utilize the busi­ness potential of the agricultural sec­tor. The marginalized businesses run by rural women artisans would be formulized by SMEDA through hand­holding and facilitation, he assureds.