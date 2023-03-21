LAHORE    -    Federal Republic Germany has pro­posed to start two new projects in Pakistan for promoting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) of textile industry and enhancing employment through women empowerment.

It was disclosed by a three-member delegation of the German Develop­ment Organization “GIZ (Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit) during a meeting with Farhan Aziz Khawaja, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Small and Medium Enter­prises Development Authority (SME­DA) here on Monday. The delegation comprised GIZ Advisors Ms. Nana Sikaba, Ms. Anke Green and Muham­mad Ubaid, Component Manager of GIZ Projects. From SMEDA Ms. Na­dia Jehangir Seth, General Manager Policy Panning and Ashfaq Ahmad, General Manager Central Support Di­vision attended the meeting.

Muhammad Ubaid said that a three-year project started in the year 2021 to develop labour and en­vironmental standards in Pakistan’s textile industry would be completed by end of the current year. The proj­ect successfully aimed at improving the competitiveness of Pakistani textile and fashion industry in the world market by improving and en­hancing labour and environmental standards, he added. He said that on successful completion of the afore­mentioned project government of Germany had decided to initiate two new projects; the one again for raising international standards of labour environment in textile indus­try and the other for promoting em­ployment through women empow­erment. These proposed projects might start in January next year and would be completed by year 2026.

Corporate Challenge Cricket Cup reaches semis stage 

Earlier, SMEDA Chief briefed the delegation about Pakistan govern­ment’s initiatives for women em­powerment. He informed that key area of the recent SME policy had taken concrete measures to ensure key role of women entrepreneur­ship in the economy. Further, SMEDA was also active in formulating an exclusive strategy for development of women entrepreneurship both at provincial and federal level, he add­ed. He said that SMEDA would focus to promote rural businesses in the coming years so as to utilize the busi­ness potential of the agricultural sec­tor. The marginalized businesses run by rural women artisans would be formulized by SMEDA through hand­holding and facilitation, he assureds.