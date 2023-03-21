Share:

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1000 and was sold at Rs207,300 on Monday against its sale at Rs208,300 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs858 to Rs177,726 from Rs178,584, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs162,916 from Rs163,702.

The price of per tola silver and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2250 and Rs1929 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market dipped by US$07 to $1982 against its sale at $1989, the association reported.