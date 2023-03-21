Share:

ISLAMABAD - In connection with the celebration of Golden Jubilee of 1973 Constitution of Pakistan, a programme was arranged at Islamabad Model College for Girls F-10/2 on Monday. Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Mehnaz Rafi was the chief guest while Director Federal Directorate of Education Ali Ahmad Kharal was the guest of honour, a large number of students from Urban Area I, II, Nilore, Bhara Kahu, Sihala and Tarnol attended the event.

At the outset, speeches were presented both in English and Urdu, on the topic “My Constitution: Guarantee of My Freedoms” in which the students highlighted the importance and salient features of the Constitution of Pakistan. Through the inspiring and motivational speeches, the students highlighted that it is the constitution that ensures the basic rights for its citizens.

They also urged the dire need of the implementation of constitution in true letter and spirit to ensure the provision of all rights for the people of the country. In English speech contest, Habiba Batool, student of IMSG G-9/2, secured first position, Fatima Ejaz from ICG F-6/2 got second position while Fatima Bhatti student of IMCG F-10/2, bagged third position. In the Urdu declamation contest, first position was secured by Saleha of IMSG I-V Bhara Kahu, Navera Zahra from IMSG G-11/1 got second position while third position was bagged by Naima Fatima of IMSG I-V Sihala. At the end, certificates and shields were awarded to the winners.

Ms. Mehnaz Aziz, in her remarks, appreciated the participants and assured them to invite to the parliament to present their speeches. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ali Ahmed Kharal appreciated the efforts of the participants and the Principal, Prof. Sabah Faisal for arranging the event. At the end, a souvenir and bouquet were presented to Ms. Mehnaz Aziz, and Dr. Ali Ahmed Kharal.