LAHORE - The Punjab caretaker government has made arrangements to provide maximum facilities to masses dur­ing the upcoming holy month of Ramazan. Various steps are being taken in this regard, a senior official of the provincial administration said while talking to APP, here on Mon­day. Elaborating, he said that hoard­ers and stockists, especially those who do business of daily-use items, would have to face strict action.

He said the government had as­signed duties to the officials con­cerned for the purpose. Indiscrimi­nate action would be taken in this regard on the directions of of the caretaker chief minister, he added.

Strict control of law and order situation to provide citizens a peace­ful environment for offering 5 times prayers and ‘Salah-tul-Tarawihee’ would be another important priority of the government, he added.

The official said that security at mosques, Imambarghas and other religious places would be enhanced. “Vigilance teams and street crime fighters have already expanded their networks to achieve the task,” the official said. Modern gadgets, safe city cameras and other latest options would be utilised for the purpose, he explained.

He said that cleanliness ar­rangements were also an impor­tant priority of the government. Solid waste management and oth­er relevant authorities had been directed to carry out their work more efficiently, he added.