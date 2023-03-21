Share:

The government has strongly condemned the attacks on police and Rangers on the orders of PTI Chief Imran Khan and decided to take strong action against those who violated the law.

The decision was taken at an important meeting of the leaders of allied parties and federal ministers in Islamabad, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

The leaders of allied parties expressed complete confidence in the leadership of the Prime Minister.

They said it is a matter of grave concern that trained miscreants, many of them belonging to banned organizations, attacked officers and personnel of state institutions with petrol bombs, sticks, catapults and weapons.

The allied parties leaders said such behaviour in no way is constitutional, legal, democratic and political.

The meeting expressed solidarity with officers and Jawans of state institutions and lauded their sense of duty.

The leaders decided to call a joint session of the Parliament tomorrow to take important decisions for ensuring writ of the state.

The participants also severely condemned the campaign on social media and outside the country against state institutions, especially against the army chief. They urged Pakistanis living abroad not to become part of such nefarious agenda.