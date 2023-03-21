Share:

Pakistan Awami League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Tuesday that late night arrests of PTI workers by police without warrants and inflicting torture on them was condemnable.

Using his Twitter handle, the AML chief and former interior minister said police arrested 70-80 PTI workers after 12 at midnight. “I strongly condemn torture on PTI’s political workers,” he said.

Sh Rashid said it was cruelty, barbarity and extremism. “They have decided to evade elections at every cost. That is why they have launched a crackdown on PTI workers. But our moral is high and we have high sentiments. I vehemently condemn all arrests.”

The former interior minister said that they would make Wednesday’s public gathering a historic event. He said that he would ask his party workers and PTI activists to take care of themselves and get ready to sacrifice their hearts and souls to defend Pakistan, Imran Khan and assets of the country.