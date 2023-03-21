Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government will launch Prime Minister Youth Development Initiatives today (Tuesday), which will kick start 15 different programmes for the youth, including hiring of 60000 interns. In order to facilitate the country’s youth (64 % of the whole population), the Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will launch the Prime Minister’s Youth Development Initiatives today. Under the PM’s Youth Development Initiatives, 15 programmes to be launched including Ba-Ikhtiyar Naujawan Internship Programme, PM’s Youth Laptop Programme, 5000 scholarships for the students of Balochistan and ex-FATA, 75 National Top Talent Scholarship Programme, Establishment of Seerat Chairs, Establishment of Sub Campuses of Public Sector Universities in Least Developed Districts of Pakistan, Youth Skills Training Programme, Young Development Fellowship Programme, Seven Centres of Excellence, Pakistan Innovation Fund Young Development Leader Award, Special Development Scheme for the Uplift of the 20 poorest district of Pakistan, Young Peace and Development Corps and 250 Mini Sports Complex across Pakistan. During the previous tenure of the PML-N government (2013-2017), the Planning Ministry under the vision of 2025 had started several initiatives. However, some of the projects were stopped by the PTI government. The incumbent government has restarted the programmes stopped by the PTI government.

“The top priority of the government is to provide such facilities to the country’s youth so that they can excel in their respective fields,” said the Planning Minister, while reiterating the government is committed to provide such incentives to the youth which has been unfortunately polarised in recent years. Prime Minister’s Ba-Ikhtiyar Naujawan Internship Programme is Pakistan’s largest internship programme aimed at the economic empowerment of the youth. The programme is pursuing this mission by awarding 60,000 paid internships to young graduates across Pakistan.