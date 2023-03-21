Share:

SUKKUR - Sindh Women Develop­ment Minister Syeda Sheh­la Raza has said there was much talent in the girls, adding that the govern­ment would provide them with a better platform to promote their sports skills. She visited Shaheed Bena­zir Bhutto Hockey Complex, Sukkur on Monday and met the winners of the girls’ hockey tournament where she distributed certificates of appreciation among them. She said the Sindh government was playing its role in the revival of the na­tional sport of hockey, add­ing that the way girls were taking interest in hockey, especially from the urban areas of Sindh was enviable for which their parents should also be congratulat­ed. The minister said that whether it was sports, poli­tics, or other walks of life, women have proved that they are not only equal to men but are more capable than them.