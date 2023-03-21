Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the government was taking steps on priority basis to provide all possible facilities to the investors and industrialists. He said there were immense opportunities for investment in informa­tion and technology, industry, energy, communica­tion and infrastructure sectors of the country. The prime minister was talking to Dawlance Chairman Fatih Kemal Ebiclioglu, who along with a delega­tion called on him, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. During the meeting, Minister for Board of Investment Chaudhry Salik Hussain, PM’s Special Assistant Jahanzaib Khan, relevant officials and Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Mehmet Pa­caci also attended the meeting. The prime minister observed that the destruction caused by the earth­quake in Turkiye during February had no precedent in the recent past, adding that they were grieved over such scale of devastation. He said Pakistan im­mediately sent rescue, relief and medical teams to Turkiye and the relief goods were still being sent to the quake-hit country. The prime minister reiterated that the people of Pakistan would fully support their Turkish brothers and sisters in the difficult time as Turkiye had always stood by them in hard times.

The delegation apprised the prime minister that huge investment was being made on the Daw­lance unit already functioning in Pakistan, so that energy-efficient products could be produced with the use of the latest technology.