ISLAMABAD - Enabling renewable energy projects under the RE policy will not only reduce Pakistan’s reliance on imported fuel but also help bring in foreign investment. Thirteen projects of wind and solar energy (650-megawatt) worth $600 million are presently awaiting final approval from the energy ministry.

These projects have been developed under the RE policy 2006 and approved by the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA). Talking to WealthPK, energy expert Mustafa Abdullah said in the current energy crisis and economic situation, these projects will help recover the energy shortfall on fast-track basis by adding a cheaper source of electricity for the end consumer.

He said currently, the cost of electricity in Gwadar was around Rs25 per unit whereas the production of energy through renewable sources will cost Rs11 per unit. He said opting for power generation through the RE energy sources instead of importing energy or fuel from neighbouring countries could cost less to the government. “Currently, Makran Division is being supplied electricity through Iran. Under the agreement, 200MW power is to be provided, but most of the time, it is just 10 to 15 megawatts,” he added. He opined that technological innovation and the urgent global imperative to decrease greenhouse gas emissions had prompted a worldwide shift from using conventional fuel to opting for renewable energy sources and Pakistan was no exception.

“The present government’s commitment to take the country towards solarization is evident, as the government has launched multiple initiatives under the 10,000-megawatt project,” he added. Additionally, at present, wind and solar energy power generation are the cheapest forms available to the government to generate electricity.

According to the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), renewables contribute about 4% of total power sector generation in Pakistan to the national grid, while wind alone contributes more than two-thirds of renewable energy. The energy generated from solar and wind jumped from almost zero in 2011 to 4,320 GWh in 2021.