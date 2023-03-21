Share:

LAHORE - On the direction of Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Na­sir, the health week was inaugurated at Mian Mir Hospital here on Monday.

The health week would continue across the province from March 20 to 22. According to of­ficial sources, Special Secretary Health Ammara Khan and Health Services DG Ilyas Gondal kicked off the health week. The Special Secretary also re­viewed health facilities being provided in camps set up for screening of different diseases.

In 295 health facilities, 400,000 patients were being screened against eight diseases.Camps had been set up in 26 DHQs and 125 THQs hospitals for screening of different diseases.

The screening was also being carried out in 108 rural health centres and 36 basic health cen­tres. Health services DG Ilyas Gondal said that screening of hepatitis B & C, PCR and HIV test­ing would be carried out. He said that vaccina­tion of hepatitis B was also underway. Sugar, blood pressure, breathing and TB tests were also be conducted, he said and added that test­ing and medicines were being provided free of cost in all the screening camps.