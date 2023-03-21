Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad high Court (IhC) Monday directed the federal capital police to present PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s nephew hassaan Khan Niazi Advocate before the relevant court within 24 hours. A single bench of IhC comprising IhC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued the directions while hearing a petition moved by Faisal Fareed Advocate seeking hassaan’s production before the court.

During the hearing, the IhC Chief Justice directed the representative of Inspector General (IG) Islamabad police not to torture Niazi and they should carry out the investigation as per law. he added that if accused person belongs to a political party, it does not mean that he should be deprived of his basic rights. The court also directed the police to arrange a meeting of accused hassan with his family members and lawyers. After issuing these directions, the IhC bench disposed of the matter.