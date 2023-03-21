Share:

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday granted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan protective bail till March 27.

The bench, comprising Justice Shehbaz Rizvi and Justice Farooq Haider, heard former prime minister Imran’s petitions seeking protective bail in two terrorism cases registered against him in Islamabad following clashes at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) on Saturday.

PTI workers and the capital police clashed after Imran arrived at the Federal Judicial Complex in Islamabad to attend a hearing of the Toshakhana case on March 18.

Two first information reports (FIRs) were registered at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Golra police stations in the capital against Imran and other PTI supporters.

On Monday, Imran filed two petitions in the LHC through Barrister Salman Safdar, seeking protective bail to “enable him to surrender and approach the competent court having jurisdiction to entertain the bail petition”.

The counsel submitted that the petitioner was residing at Zaman Park which was surrounded by police to arrest him. It was petitioner’s fundamental right that he be allowed to personally appear before the court, he added and requested the court to issue a strict direction to authorities to enable his client to approach the court without any fear.

The court directed the counsel to ensure the appearance of his client in the court at 2:15 pm on Tuesday if he wanted the court to hear petitions.