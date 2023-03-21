Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party alleged yesterday that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was following Hitler. PPP leader Shazia Marri, who is also the Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation, reacted to Imran Khan’s speech and accused that Khan was receiving “training from Hitler’s advisor Goebbels in telling lies.” He said that it was surpris­ing that stones were pelted on Imran Khan, police vehicles were broken and burnt and policemen were injured. “Are the cameras of the media tell­ing lies? On the order of the court Imran Khan was given foolproof security. After Imran Khan got off the highway, he continued to gather his army. Why Imran does not appear in the courts like a civilized citizen,” she said. Marri argued that criminal ele­ments “influence the courts with the same behav­ior as Imran Khan.” She added: “Imran Khan breaks the law and says that I have never broken the law. This person is paralyzing the judicial system of the country.” Marri said the judicial system cannot be left “at the mercy of criminals and goons.”