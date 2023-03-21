Share:

Former prime minister Imran Khan has decided to challenge the National Accountability Bureau’s summon in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has stated that issuing notices in Toshakhana case, the NAB has violated its mandate, as the case does not come in the jurisdiction of the accountability bureau.

He demanded constitution of a high-level commission with regard to Toshakhana, which should inquire into the state gifts in the state depository for two decades.

A team of the NAB officials had yesterday served notices to Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi and summoned them to appear before the NAB today.

PTI chairman and his spouse have decided not to appear in the NAB inquiry.

The Toshakhana issue has become a major sticking point in the national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”