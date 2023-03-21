Share:

Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday reached Lahore High Court for protective bail in cases relatined to terrorism.

Earlier, the former prime minister left his residence in Zaman Park amid strict security arrangements.

Security in and around the high court has already been beefed up and police have stopped entry of unauthorised persons on the premises.

The cases were registered against Imran in Islamabad following clashes at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) last week.

A video was posted on PTI’s Twitter handle that showed Imran leaving his house as his supporters cheered him.

PTI workers and the capital police clashed after Imran arrived at the Federal Judicial Complex in Islamabad to attend a hearing of the Toshakhana case on March 18.

Two first information reports (FIRs) were registered at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Golra police stations in the capital against Imran and other PTI supporters.

On Monday, Imran filed two petitions in the LHC through Barrister Salman Safdar, seeking protective bail to “enable him to surrender and approach the competent court having jurisdiction to entertain the bail petition”.

A two-member LHC bench comprising Justice Shehbaz Rizvi and Justice Farooq Haider, while hearing the plea, directed the counsel to ensure the appearance of his client in the court at 2:15 pm on Tuesday if he wanted the court to hear petitions.