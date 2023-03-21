Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister Javed Latif said on Monday that Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was trying to avoid courts, as whenever the courts sum­mon him, he reaches there with a violent mob, which violates the rule of law and the Consti­tution. Addressing a press con­ference at Model Town, he said that Imran Khan had reached the Judicial Complex along with a violent mob, with an intention to spread anarchy and lawless­ness in the federal capital to de­rail the system. He said that ju­diciary should take notice of the vandalism, committed by PTI’s workers at the Judicial Com­plex. He said, “If anyone attacks the police personnel in Kutcha area, he is declared as a terror­ist, but if the PTI activists attack policemen from Zaman Park, how could it be termed a mark of popularity”. The minister said that PTI’s trained force had set the worst example of violating the state writ, while attacking the policemen in Zaman Park, saying that some elements were supporting Imran Khan to gain their vested interests. He said that the anger in people had in­creased due to the current situ­ation, created by a specific po­litical party, which had nothing to do with the country’s peace. He added that the incumbent government had to take strict measures at the administrative level to save the country from any untoward situation.

Javed Latif said the PTI chief was responsible for the current economic and political situation prevailing in the country, adding that Imran Khan’s corruption and money laundering was not hidden from any one now.

He asserted that if the coun­try would face any severe loss due to the current scenario, not the incumbent government but Imran Khan would not be held responsible for it.

He said Imran Khan was at­tacking national institutions to regain power and added that due to the poor policies of the PTI government, the country was facing challenges. Imran Khan should face court trials and prove himself innocent in­stead of hiding at Zaman Park.

The PTI chief should respect the courts and obey the law of the country, he added.

Mian Javed Latif, responding to a question, said that the Pak­istan Democratic Movement (PDM) had decided to take the government only for the sake of reviving institutions’ repu­tation, and improving the eco­nomic situation. To a query, he said that the PML-N had never indulged in politics of unrest and chaos and always respect­ed the national institutions in­cluding the judiciary.