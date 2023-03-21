Share:

LAHORE - Provincial In­dustries and Commerce Sec­retary Ehsan Bhutta visited the Punjab Tianjin University of Technology (PTUT) here at Township on Monday. Univer­sity Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Abdul Sattar Shakir briefed the secretary about the first con­vocation of the university to be presided over by Chancellor/Governor Punjab Baleegh-ur-Rahman. Later, the secretary visited classrooms, auditorium, hostel, canteen, etc., of the uni­versity, along with the Syndicate members, Gen (retd) Akram, ex-vice chancellor University of Engineering and Technology, and Dr Neelam Naz, a professor of the UET. The secretary also visited an exhibition showcas­ing students’ projects.