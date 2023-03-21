Share:

Pakistan is confronting a myr­iad of daunting challenges. One of the most threatening is flooding. The humanitarian cri­sis is at its climax. The wave of fear and dread prevails every day with torren­tial water. The fault is not with water, nor with people, it is the fault of management. Our fragile governance has miserably failed to curb such uncertain­ties. However, it is a demonstration of what we have not learned from our past experiences. How can we turn a blind eye to the long-last­ing effects of the 2010 flood? After a long decade, we are in the same boat where we were before.

In order to prevent future floods and other calamities infrastruc­tural reforms are immediately re­quired. What is needed, is holis­tic and sustainable measures that can assist a country to get rid of annual floods and other challeng­es such as ecological collapse. Pri­marily, we need to imitate the Chinese model of sponge cities to prevent flash floods in Paki­stan. Faced with worsening ur­ban floods, cities in China are em­bracing nature and building what is termed “sponge cities.” Instead of relying on the “gray infrastruc­ture” of levees, pipes, dams and channels, (no doubt a good op­tion) but sponge cities allow urban areas to absorb water in times of high rainfall and release it in times of drought. These cities are highly effective and designed so that rain­water is kept and absorbed where it falls through sustainable urban drainage systems. It will not only save people from mass destruction but also aid in containing water in times of water scarcity.

Secondly, for green infrastruc­ture, we can design water parks, drainage pavements, rain gardens, infiltration and garden wells, ur­ban gardens, and plantations. It is worth remembering that in­vesting in green infrastructure is not simple but also not a hercule­an task. It takes time but is valu­able. Thirdly, harvesting rainwater, this method is practicable in ur­ban and rural arena. A number of people harvest rainwater to wash clothes, cars, garden and flush toi­lets in Denmark. Owing to the suc­cessful execution of rainwater har­vesting, the Danish community was awarded a Scandinavian environ­mental prize in September 1998. Lastly, grey infrastructure, the con­struction of large- and small-scale dams is the ultimate solution to avert floods. Since Pakistan does not have enough dams, it results in flooding every year in the season of monsoon. These dams need to be built across the country to store ex­cessive water and ward off future flooding disasters. Adaptation of measures is the need of the hour.

According to National Disas­ter Management Authority, floods have wrought destruction of epic proportions. 1,500 deaths, more than 33 million people—includ­ing 11m children—have been se­verely impacted. A large portion of infrastructure has been af­fected by more than 375 bridg­es and almost 13,000 kilome­tres of roads have been washed away. Over 1.9m homes have been damaged, while 2.8m hectares (around 7m acres) of agricultural land in Sindh is submerged. At the same time, the floods have caused massive damage to livestock that serves as a primary asset for poor people, as almost a million an­imals have perished in the del­uge. About 4.6 million people are in dire need of humanitarian aid. The situation is getting awful with each passing day.

People are in severe crisis. The devastation from the floods in 2022 was massive. It has not only caused economic loss but also human, pa­rental, emotional, and intellectu­al loss. Undoubtedly, as a develop­ing country Pakistan spends 2.5 of its GDP on charity compared to 2.2 percent in the USA, 1.3 percent in the UK and 0.2 percent in India. Pakistan should try to stand first in good governance as well. Al­though, in times of crisis, individ­ual and collective hands have al­ways been laudable. NGOs, welfare foundations and different trusts are working day and night to facil­itate flood affected. Sadly, people are still vulnerable. Their primary needs are yet to be catered hither­to. It is the most appropriate time to support them financially, mor­ally and mentally. Donations and economic assistance are not long-term solutions, the government of Pakistan needs to adopt a blend of pragmatic, holistic and sustainable measures to save the country from upcoming misadventures.

Shagufta Bashir

The writer is a business owner and tweets@ shagufta_B_Din.