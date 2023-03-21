Pakistan is confronting a myriad of daunting challenges. One of the most threatening is flooding. The humanitarian crisis is at its climax. The wave of fear and dread prevails every day with torrential water. The fault is not with water, nor with people, it is the fault of management. Our fragile governance has miserably failed to curb such uncertainties. However, it is a demonstration of what we have not learned from our past experiences. How can we turn a blind eye to the long-lasting effects of the 2010 flood? After a long decade, we are in the same boat where we were before.
In order to prevent future floods and other calamities infrastructural reforms are immediately required. What is needed, is holistic and sustainable measures that can assist a country to get rid of annual floods and other challenges such as ecological collapse. Primarily, we need to imitate the Chinese model of sponge cities to prevent flash floods in Pakistan. Faced with worsening urban floods, cities in China are embracing nature and building what is termed “sponge cities.” Instead of relying on the “gray infrastructure” of levees, pipes, dams and channels, (no doubt a good option) but sponge cities allow urban areas to absorb water in times of high rainfall and release it in times of drought. These cities are highly effective and designed so that rainwater is kept and absorbed where it falls through sustainable urban drainage systems. It will not only save people from mass destruction but also aid in containing water in times of water scarcity.
Secondly, for green infrastructure, we can design water parks, drainage pavements, rain gardens, infiltration and garden wells, urban gardens, and plantations. It is worth remembering that investing in green infrastructure is not simple but also not a herculean task. It takes time but is valuable. Thirdly, harvesting rainwater, this method is practicable in urban and rural arena. A number of people harvest rainwater to wash clothes, cars, garden and flush toilets in Denmark. Owing to the successful execution of rainwater harvesting, the Danish community was awarded a Scandinavian environmental prize in September 1998. Lastly, grey infrastructure, the construction of large- and small-scale dams is the ultimate solution to avert floods. Since Pakistan does not have enough dams, it results in flooding every year in the season of monsoon. These dams need to be built across the country to store excessive water and ward off future flooding disasters. Adaptation of measures is the need of the hour.
According to National Disaster Management Authority, floods have wrought destruction of epic proportions. 1,500 deaths, more than 33 million people—including 11m children—have been severely impacted. A large portion of infrastructure has been affected by more than 375 bridges and almost 13,000 kilometres of roads have been washed away. Over 1.9m homes have been damaged, while 2.8m hectares (around 7m acres) of agricultural land in Sindh is submerged. At the same time, the floods have caused massive damage to livestock that serves as a primary asset for poor people, as almost a million animals have perished in the deluge. About 4.6 million people are in dire need of humanitarian aid. The situation is getting awful with each passing day.
People are in severe crisis. The devastation from the floods in 2022 was massive. It has not only caused economic loss but also human, parental, emotional, and intellectual loss. Undoubtedly, as a developing country Pakistan spends 2.5 of its GDP on charity compared to 2.2 percent in the USA, 1.3 percent in the UK and 0.2 percent in India. Pakistan should try to stand first in good governance as well. Although, in times of crisis, individual and collective hands have always been laudable. NGOs, welfare foundations and different trusts are working day and night to facilitate flood affected. Sadly, people are still vulnerable. Their primary needs are yet to be catered hitherto. It is the most appropriate time to support them financially, morally and mentally. Donations and economic assistance are not long-term solutions, the government of Pakistan needs to adopt a blend of pragmatic, holistic and sustainable measures to save the country from upcoming misadventures.
Shagufta Bashir
The writer is a business owner and tweets@ shagufta_B_Din.