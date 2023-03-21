Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has strongly con­demned the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) over what it called a conspiracy to further delay the local government elections in the remaining 11 union councils in Karachi.

In his reaction to PPP Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s statement for challenging the schedule of April 18 polls in 11 union councils, the JI leader said in a statement here at Ida­ra Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Monday that the PPP doesn’t want the local government setup in the province in first place.

He said that Bilawal’s state­ment regarding challenging the date in the Sindh High Court (SHC) was the continuation of the conspiracy to keep Karachi­ites deprived of their due rights and particularly an empowered elected local government.

He said that the PPP was continuously showing an anti-democratic, unconstitutional and fascist behaviour to main­tain its clutches across Sindh under the influence of feudal mindset prevailing in the top brass of the party.

The JI leader advised Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to accept the ground realities. Bhutto-Zardari needs to realise that the PPP has lost its ground in the urban areas of the province and its popularity was also on a down­ward spiral in the rural areas, he maintained.

He said that, on one hand, the local government setup was not handing in balance in Karachi despite passage of two months since the elections, whereas, on the other hand, the rural areas of the province are also deprived of an elected local government system despite passage of 10 months since the polls.

As a result of the policies ad­opted by the PPP, people across Sindh are deprived of their due right to have an elected local government for resolving their issues.

He highlighted that the PPP was desperate to install an un­democratic, unelected but loyal to the PPP mayor in the city. In this regard, he said, a senior PPP leader had already written a let­ter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), seeking may­or’s election in Karachi without completing electoral process in the remaining union councils.

Karachiites had defeated a terrorist group named Al-Zul­fiqar in the past and will defeat the ongoing feudalism and fas­cism by the PPP, he added.