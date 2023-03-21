Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cultural and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), and Qashqar Tourism held a cultural and tourism program in Peshawar’s Nishtar Hall. The program included a seminar, cultural show, mushaira, and Chitrali items exhibition to promote tourism in Chitral.

The program was inaugurated by CM Advisor Malik Mehar Elahi, Director Administration and Finance Khurshid Alam and attended by the Assistant Director of Culture, Additional Commissioner, Station Director of Radio Pakistan, presidents of Chitrali Bazar, Gems Stones Pakistan, Minhaj Bacha, and representatives of the Pakistan Chamber of Commerce Sartaj Khan. During an event, the chief guest applauded the organizers and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) for their efforts in promoting the rich cultural diversity of Chitral. He emphasized that the local culture should be promoted to encourage cultural diversity as Chitral is home to people who speak different languages and follow diverse traditions.

He particularly highlighted Chitrali music, dance, and poetry, which he believed depicted a culture of peace and should be promoted at all levels. The chief guest distributed shields and prizes among the participants and other people in attendance.