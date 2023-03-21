Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) postponed on Tuesday the hearing of the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan over the contempt of court against Zaman Park police operation till Wednesday.

During the hearing of the case, Mr Khan had arrived at the rostrum and given his statement, saying, "My wife was at home, when the windows of my house were broken."

"I was in Islamabad, when the police operation took place inside my house. My wife was alone in house. She shouted when the windows were being broken. The footage of the police operation in my house has been made available," stated Mr Khan.

He maintained, "Today I appeared hidden before the court in a vehicle, about which nobody knows. Without any support of the cavalcade, I appeared today. In every part of the city, obstacles were being placed to stop me from presenting before the court."

Justice Tariq Saleem said, "If all the parties did not respect the judiciary, then the action will be taken over the contempt of court."

The court had directed the prosecutor to appear before the court by taking instructions in connection with the Zaman Park police operation.