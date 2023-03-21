QUETTA - Loralai Deputy Commissioner (DC) Soban Saleem Dashti on Monday chaired a meeting regarding the organisation of Sasta Bazaar and price control in Ramazan for facilitating people in the area. The meeting was attended by concerned officials, members of Tajiran and shopkeepers. Addressing the meeting, the DC said a Sasta Bazaar would be organised to give special relief to the people during Ramazan, vegetables, fresh fruits, quality flour and other food items would be provided to them at reasonable prices. He said the price committee would review the prices of basic commodities on a daily basis to implement the official price lists, saying that the district administration could perform its services in this regard.
Share:
Staff Reporter
March 21, 2023
Share: