QUETTA - Lora­lai Deputy Commissioner (DC) Soban Saleem Dashti on Mon­day chaired a meeting regard­ing the organisation of Sasta Bazaar and price control in Ramazan for facilitating people in the area. The meeting was attended by concerned offi­cials, members of Tajiran and shopkeepers. Addressing the meeting, the DC said a Sasta Bazaar would be organised to give special relief to the people during Ramazan, vegetables, fresh fruits, quality flour and other food items would be pro­vided to them at reasonable prices. He said the price com­mittee would review the prices of basic commodities on a daily basis to implement the official price lists, saying that the dis­trict administration could per­form its services in this regard.