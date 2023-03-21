Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has finalised a comprehensive cleaning plan for Rama­zan while five sanitary workers would be deployed at every trucking point of free flour distribution sites in the provincial capital. A spokesman said that to main­tain the beauty of the provincial capital during the holy month, preparations are in full swing by the LWMC. In order to facilitate citizens, the Punjab government had taken a special initiative to provide free flour bags and dedicated 40 different points across the city where the LWMC would ensure cleanliness service. As per direc­tions of the LWMC chief executive officer (CEO), the de­partment would deploy five sanitary workers at each point for manual sweeping and litter picking.

LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din visited trucking points at Temple Road, Edgerton Road and issued instruc­tions for ensuring cleaning and sprinkling of water on adjoining roads. He said the department was work­ing tirelessly to provide exemplary cleaning facilities to citizens of Lahore at every event, and any festive occasion. Special cleaning arrangements would also be ensured around all mosques and centres made for Taraweeh prayers, followed by deployment of staff and machinery at special points. He added that a comprehensive cleaning plan for Ramazan would be released soon to maintain the beauty of the provincial capital during the holy month. The LWMC CEO also requested citizens to cooperate with the company to maintain cleanliness of the city.