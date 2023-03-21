Share:

A man stabbed his wife to death in Ranchor Line area of Karachi on Monday.

Police said the suspect has been identified as Aqeel. He stabbed his wife multiple times that led to her demise and fled afterwards. The deceased was a mother of two girls and was the sole bread earner of her family.

Police reached the site as soon as the incident was reported and shifted the dead body to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

The locals told police that the victim's husband did not work and they often quarreled.