INDIAN WELLS - Daniil Medvedev suffered double disappointment on Sunday after losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the Indian Wells final and seeing his 19-match winning run snapped, but the Russian said the only thing to do now was embark on another streak. Medvedev came into Sunday’s final having won titles in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai but was thrashed 6-3 6-2 by Spaniard Alcaraz, leaving him one victory short of matching his 20-match winning run that ended in early 2021.

“Damn, one away from my record that’s actually disappointing,” said Medvedev. “This would be cool to try to beat it and maybe try to prolong it as long as possible. It’s great to have these streaks. “Really disappointed it ended, but a lot of confidence from this streak. Last year, that’s what I was missing. I was doing sometimes finals, semis in Cincinnati, playing good but not playing well enough in the semis.