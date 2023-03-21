Share:

LAHORE - Meezan Bank and Jaffar Brothers have defeated AMT and Netsol teams respectively to reach the finals of the Corporate Challenge Cup. In the first semifinal, Meezan Bank defeated AMT by 43 runs. Batting first, Meezan scored 180-7 with Mohsin Pervaiz and Rizwan Akram smashing 66 runs each. Syed Waqar Bukhari dismissed three players.

Chasing the target, AMT were bowled out for 137 runs. Ali Raza hit 68 runs while Naveed Ahmed and Mohammad Ishtiaq took two wickets each. Mohsin Pervaiz named man of the match. In the second semifinal, Jaffar Brothers routed Netsol by 3 wickets with Hunain Shabbir (2 wickets and 30 runs) emerged as player of the match.

The final of the fourth edition of the Corporate Challenge Cup will be played on March 22. Earlier, Jaffar Brothers, Meezan Bank, AMT and Netsol qualified for the semifinals of the Corporate Challenge Cup. Jaffar Brothers beat Netsol by 10; Meezan Bank defeated AMT by 24 runs; FBR thumped Descon by 6 wickets while Descon downed Servis by 72 runs.