PEShAWAR - Adnan Jalil, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Caretaker Minister for Industry, Trade, Technical Education, and Revenue, has stated that one of the province’s top priorities is to solve the problems of the business community. “We will take all possible steps for the development and prosperity of the business community.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Umar Masood ur Rehman, Vice President Regional Office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. In his address on this occasion, Mr Rahman from the business community stated that the Caretaker Minister, Adnan Jalil, who is also from the business community, is committed to resolving the problems of the business community. he expressed his satisfaction by praising Adnan Jalil’s actions and efforts for the business community.