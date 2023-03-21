Share:

BAHAWALPUR - On the direction of the Punjab govern­ment, the supply of free flour has been started in the district under the Rama­zan package and as many as 19 points have also been set up for the supply of free flour to the deserved families. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawal­pur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the free flour points established at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur, Government Abbasia Higher Secondary School Bahawalpur, and Government Sadiq Egerton College Bahawalpur. Deputy Director Food Adnan Badr, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Fazlur Rahman, System Network Administra­tor Mohammad Azim Zeeshan, and As­sistant Food Controller Liaqat Ali were also present on this occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur has said that the process of providing free flour to people should be done properly. He said that people should show discipline at free flour points. Under the Ramazan package, 2.164 million bags of 10 kg flour will be distributed among 721,000 families. He told that 5 flour points have been set up in Bahawalpur City, 2 points in Hasilpur, 1 point in Khairpur Tami­wali, 4 points in Tehsil Yazman, and 4 points in Ahmedpur East are made functional. Supply of free flour has also started at 40 utility stores.

100 RATION BAGS, SEWING MACHINES DISTRIBUTED

Bahawal Ladies Club Bahawalpur on Monday distributed 100 ration bags among the employees of the Railway Station and Bahawal Ladies Club. On the suggestion of Vice President Bahawal Ladies Club Bahawalpur Begum Saba Tariq, the Executive Members Ladies Club arranged these ration bags that were distrib­uted to the Qullies and employees of Railway Station Bahawalpur.0 Sew­ing machines were also distributed among women.