Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau has sum­moned former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on March 21 in the Toshakhana case. It was reported a team of anti-graft watchdog visited the PTI chief’s Zaman Park residence in the provincial capital on Monday to serve the call-up notice. This was reportedly the second call-up no­tice to the defiant leader who opted to ignore the first one earlier this month. PTI chief was previ­ously asked to appear before NAB on March 9.

In the notice, the anti-graft watchdog accused the ousted premier of selling gifts received during his tenure, including luxury watches, a mobile phone, and several other valuables.

The same Toshahana case has become a thorn in the flesh for the PTI chief who faced arrest war­rants in the case. Over the weekend, local court judge Zafar Iqbal however canceled the arrest warrants issued against the former premier and allowed him to leave after marking his attendance after clashes. The hearing was later adjourned till March 30 amid chaos. Last year, Election Commis­sion had disqualified Khan in the Toshakhana ref­erence under Article 63(1)(p) over false state­ments and incorrect declaration.