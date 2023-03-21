Share:

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday to discuss Pakistan's relief efforts for earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria.

During the meeting, the Chairman NDMA briefed the prime minister about the progress of the relief efforts. He stated that a total of 2,686 tons of tents were sent to Turkey through 69 flights while 2,597 tons of relief goods were sent to both Turkiye and Syria by ships.

Furthermore, the Chairman NDMA revealed that the NDMA prepared 50,000 tents, including fireproof tents, on the Prime Minister's instructions. As part of the relief efforts, the NDMA sent 36,402 winter tents to Turkiye through 26 special flights.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of NDMA and expressed his satisfaction over the progress made in the rehabilitation of earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria.

Pakistan and Turkiye have maintained strong bilateral relations, and the Pakistani government was actively participating in providing relief to earthquake victims.

The NDMA was working closely with Turkiye and other international organizations to provide aid and assistance to those affected by the natural disaster.