Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast another spell of rain with heavy falls in various parts of Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan from today (Tuesday) which will last till Friday.

According to PMD, a strong westerly wave is likely to enter Pakistan on Tuesday and will grip most parts of the country till Wednesday.

Heavy rains may cause landslides in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galiyat during the forecast period. The met department has advised tourists to remain cautious during the said period.