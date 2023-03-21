Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Metrological De­partment (PMD)on Mon­day predicted more rains and thunderstorm with heavy falls during the week. According to the PMD, another strong Westerly wave was like­ly to enter Pakistan from March 21 and likely to grip most parts of the country on March 22.

The PMD further in­formed that under the in­fluence of this weather system, widespread rain-wind and thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls was expected in various parts of Balochistan in­cluding Quetta, Zhob, Zi­arat, Khuzdar, Sibbi, Na­seerabad, Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti, Barkhan, Har­nai, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Dalbandin, Nokkundi, Pan­jgur, Kalat, Gwadar, Lasbel­la and Makran coast from March 21 (evening/night) to March 24.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, widespread rain-wind and thundershower with scat­tered heavy falls (isolated hailstorm) was expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Manseh­ra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Haripur, Karak, Peshawar, Kohat, Charsada, Nowshera, Swa­bi, Bajaur, Kurram, Wa­ziristan, Mohmand, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan from March 21-24.