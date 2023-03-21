ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD)on Monday predicted more rains and thunderstorm with heavy falls during the week. According to the PMD, another strong Westerly wave was likely to enter Pakistan from March 21 and likely to grip most parts of the country on March 22.
The PMD further informed that under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain-wind and thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls was expected in various parts of Balochistan including Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Khuzdar, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti, Barkhan, Harnai, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Dalbandin, Nokkundi, Panjgur, Kalat, Gwadar, Lasbella and Makran coast from March 21 (evening/night) to March 24.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, widespread rain-wind and thundershower with scattered heavy falls (isolated hailstorm) was expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Haripur, Karak, Peshawar, Kohat, Charsada, Nowshera, Swabi, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Mohmand, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan from March 21-24.