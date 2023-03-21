Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pa­kistan Navy Ship (PNS) NASR, deployed on international Hu­manitarian Assistance and Di­saster Relief (HADR) mission reached Mersin, Turkiye after completing a relief mission in Syria. The ship will provide re­lief goods weighing approx­imately 200 tonnes to Turk­ish officials for distribution amongst victims of the earth­quake, a Pakistan Navy news release said. The second ship­ment of relief goods is sched­uled to reach Mersin onboard Pakistan Navy Ship MOAWIN on March 23rd. Upon arrival at port Mersin Turkiye, the PN ship was received by the Gover­nor of Mersin, Turkiye govern­ment representatives, the Am­bassador of Pakistan to Turkiye and Turkish Naval officials.