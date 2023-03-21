ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) NASR, deployed on international Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission reached Mersin, Turkiye after completing a relief mission in Syria. The ship will provide relief goods weighing approximately 200 tonnes to Turkish officials for distribution amongst victims of the earthquake, a Pakistan Navy news release said. The second shipment of relief goods is scheduled to reach Mersin onboard Pakistan Navy Ship MOAWIN on March 23rd. Upon arrival at port Mersin Turkiye, the PN ship was received by the Governor of Mersin, Turkiye government representatives, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye and Turkish Naval officials.
