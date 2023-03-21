Share:

ISLAMABAD - Police have arrested hassaan Niazi, the nephew of former premier Imran Khan and PTI focal person on legal affairs, on charges of attempted murder, hurling threats towards cops and damaging government property, informed sources on Monday.

Ramna police station officials arrested hassaan Niazi from outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex after filing a case against him and unknown accomplice of him under sections 324/353/506ii/427/186/34 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), they said. According to sources, ASI Khuban Shah lodged a plaintiff with PS Ramna stating that he along with other cops were checking the vehicles at a picket in G-11 Service Road to maintain law and order.

He said that police signaled a black colour car with two persons on board to stop for checking but the driver attempted to run the car over cops by breaking the barriers in order to kill them. One of the two riders stepped down from car and started using abusive language against policemen and asked his accomplice to give him pistol from the car to kill the cops. however, police managed to overpower the man who later on identified as hassaan Niazi son of hafeez Ullah Niazi, resident of Lahore.

The detained man attempted to kill the cops by running car over them which was a crime and therefore a case should be registered against him. The other person managed to flee from the scene in the car, he said. Police filed a case against the two accused and began investigation. Later on, hassaan Niazi was shifted to police station for further investigation.